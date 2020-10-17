Ready for winter temperatures? The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of Northern Virginia through 10 a.m. Sunday.
Temperatures will drop to the low and middle 30s overnight, resulting in frost that can kill sensitive outdoors plants.
The advisory includes Prince William, Loudoun, Stafford, Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
Temperatures will rebound Sunday to a high of about 63 degrees, the weather service said.
