It’s a hard knock life for Floyd T. Binns Middle School students.
Binns’ theatre group will present “Annie, Jr.” Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 2 and 7 p.m. at Eastern View High School’s Forum.
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.
Directed by Mary Kidd Flemming, the musical stars Reese Detwiler as Annie, Peter Miglino as Daddy Warbucks, Sidona Altman as Miss Hannigan, Brandon Tyson as Rooster Hannigan, Ava Conway as Grace Ferrell and Jillian Ferlazzo as Lily.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
With plenty of parts to go around, including featured roles as well as ensemble parts for orphans, servants and tourists, Annie JR. is ideal for productions involving different grade levels.
Detwiler said she’s excited to portray the iconic character.
“It’s my first big role and it’s definitely a big step, but it’s a lot of fun,” Detwiler said.
Detwiler said she likes the message of Annie.
“I like how I can just give a good message that everything will be better,” Detwiler said.
Miglino said they haven’t figured out how he will achieve the iconic Daddy Warbucks look, but he’s enjoyed the role
“I’m really excited and I feel honored to have this role, it’s like one of the main roles,” Miglino said.“The fact I got to play a developing character and that I got to play sort of a father figure.”
Altman said she’s had fun playing the villain.
“It is so fun because Miss Hannigan is kooky and she’s different and it’s fun to go around acting like you wouldn’t, yelling at kids younger than you,” Altman said.
Flemming said having the play at EVHS has helped connect her current students with former Binns students who are now at EVHS.
“A lot of my former students that are here at Eastern View are helping to train the Floyd T. Binns kids,” she said.
Flemming is helped by Lakesha Davis, choreographer, Sydney DonGiovanni, assistant director & choreographer and Jenna Mulligan, stage manager.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
