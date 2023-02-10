Full Circle Thrift celebrates 20th anniversary

Take a ride down Sperryville Pike, and you’ll spot a large building with a spacious parking lot. As you get closer, a sign that says Full Circle Thrift welcomes you. This well-loved non-profit has been a Culpeper staple for over a generation, and it’s run by an exceptional soul by the name of David Martin, Full Circle’s manager.
It’s not every day you meet a person like Martin — someone acutely aware that humans are inherently connected and thrive when helping each other.
Full Circle Thrift has made a firm imprint in the Culpeper community and gets much praise for its excellent quality of goods and customer service. Each day there’s a different deal, and you never know what you’re gonna find. Half-price Saturday is a particular hit!
But Full Circle isn’t just another place to catch a thrifting thrill. It embodies what Culpeper stands for: supporting local — in every way possible.
“We are blessed to have such great community support. It started with a vision, and 20 years later, we are bigger and better than ever, reaching out to lots of folks.” Manager David Martin
This month, Full Circle Thrift celebrates 20 years of living its motto — Culpeper Helping Culpeper.
“This organization has contributed so much to the community in 20 years,” Martin said. “We’ve helped so many needy folks through both monetary and in-kind contributions, and continue to do so.”
In fact, Full Circle Thrift just donated $20,000 to the new field house for Culpeper youth and plans to give thousands more to another cause the following week.
How did Full Circle Thrift get to be this generous? It began with seeing a need and making sure it was met.
Twenty years ago, the director of Culpeper Social Services was trying to get a Salvation Army in Culpeper to meet needs in the community. Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out the way he planned. However, he didn’t give up. With some supporters he created Full Circle Thrift, which is an entity under Human Services and a non-profit.
All of its profits are donated and reported to the board who decides how to make disbursements. So far, the Full Circle Thrift Board has given over $1 million in monetary and in-kind aid to the community.
Martin shared that the non-profit’s proceeds aid local food pantries, community centers, seniors, people with emergencies, families devastated by house fires, people who need clothing to go to work and school, furniture for families in need, blankets for the animal shelter and anything else people need in the community.
No need is too big or small for Full Circle Thrift staff. Helping hands have given people gas money to make it to doctor appointments, funds to cover utility bills, pay for medication and has even provided over $75,000 worth of medical equipment to the VFW.
“We are blessed to have such great community support,” Martin said. “People come and donate items and shop from in and surrounding Culpeper counties. We run the store with nine employees, who are highly driven because they believe in our cause. We cover a lot of ground and are continually reaching out and serving the citizens.”
Full Circle also gets extra help throughout the year through community service and students that want to develop job experience.
Assistant Manager Tracy Corbin shared that she is the most proud of being at Full Circle Thrift when they can help people who have hit hard times. She added she was glad Full Circle could provide clothing, furniture and other necessities to people who lost everything in a house fire.
In the future, Martin said they’ll continue to build on what they have done for the past 20 years: continue to serve the community and do it even better than in the last 20 years.
Full Circle Thrift is located at 12308 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. Its business hours are 9:30–5:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 9:30–4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Donations are accepted during regular store hours. If you have large items, free pick-up service is available by appointment. Delivery service is also available for purchased items at a small fee. For more information, call Full Circle Thrift at (540)-727-8716.
