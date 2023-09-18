The 26th annual Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour returned this past weekend for another successful year.
This year’s tour included 15 farms including Andora Farm, Gobbler Hill Farm and Bees & Trees Farm.
Farm tour attendees enjoyed farm animals, music, food, agriculture demonstrations and more over the course of two days.
The tour, a self-guided driving experience, started at the Welcome Center located at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on Route 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.