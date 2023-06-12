The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce brought together local businesses, service organizations and first responders on June 9 at the Eastern View High School for its annual CulpeperFest 2023.
The public showed up in great numbers to enjoy the festivities that included a Culpeper Sheriff Department Command Center that, with help of department cadets, created “Kids ID” cards from information supplied by the child’s parents. This information along with the child’s thumb print is loaded into a database that would be used in the event the child became missing.
Other displays of equipment from local law enforcement, volunteer fire departments, end Emergency Medical Teams were also on hand, including a medical response helicopter. Virginia Department of Transportation exhibited a snow removal truck with an attached plow that children enjoyed decorating with paint.
The children also enjoyed a game of “Chuck-A-Duck.”
Local band Waking Napster supplied entertainment in the area containing food trucks.
Local venders ringed the high school’s oval track with booths for the public’s perusal. Many could be seen leaving with large yellow swag bags.
