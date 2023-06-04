The Cavaliers first home game on June 2 at Culpeper County High School against the Front Royal Cardinals resulted in a 2 to 12 loss, the second for the season.
Henry Wolfe, the Cavaliers Athletic Trainer stated that normally each team in the Valley Base Ball League play 20 games at home and 20 away.
The Cavaliers first run occurred in the bottom of the 4th inning when Charles Crawford scored from third base. The second was scored in the bottom of the 7th inning when Connor Butler hit a home run.
Because the score was already 2 to 12 at the end of the 7th inning, both teams decided to end the game at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.