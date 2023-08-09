Culpeper County children head back to school for 2023-24 year

Emerald Hill Elementary School parents walked their children into school for the first day of the 2023-24 school year on Wednesday morning.

 Maria Basileo

Summer ended for Culpeper County students this morning with the first day of the 2023-24 school year beginning.

Students at Emerald Hill Elementary School were all smiles arriving to school via bus or escorted by their parents.

Culpeper County children head back to school for 2023-24 year

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.