The Culpeper Co. Volunteer Fire Department's 68th Annual Parade was held on May 25 in downtown Culpeper.
It featured floats from the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Girl Scout Troop 1811, Koons Automotive and more.
The adjoining carnival will be held until May 27 at the Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.
This is one of the department's major fundraisers for the year.
