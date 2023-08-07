Culpeper turned out to enjoy The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair from Aug. 2-6.
This is a major fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and EMS first responder service to our community; but it also serves as a way of giving something back to the community that has supported us for over 70 years.
The fair had over 20 rides, games and food, including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, candied apples and ice cream. It also played host to its annual parade.
