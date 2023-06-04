To jumpstart Pride Month, the inaugural Culpeper Pride festival was held June 4 at Mountain Run Winery.
LGBT Pride Month is dedicated to celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and more. Celebrations during Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots, which were a series of liberation protests by the gay community in 1969.
Culpeper Pride aims to bring awareness to the already existing local LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and more.) community and provide support outlets and services to people within the community, specifically focusing on the youth.
At the festival, multiple tents were there to support outlets for LGBTQ+ people and allies.
Emotional and support resources were present including therapists, hospital advocates, Virginia Pride and parent support groups.
