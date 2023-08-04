Residents of Southridge Apartments were just some of the people enjoying this year’s National Night Out celebration hosted by the Culpeper Town Police on Aug 1.
The purpose of the event is to break down barriers between law enforcement and the public to build healthy relationships.
Neighborhoods all over Culpeper hosted block parties, picnics and cookouts while police posed for pictures with their motorcycles, with McGruff the Crime Dog and watched drone demonstrations.
