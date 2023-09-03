The Second Annual Culpeper Rodeo took Culpeper by storm on Sept. 2.
Tyler Manor of Indiana was the winner of the SEBRA Culpeper 2023 Rodeo. Last year, Manor came in second.
Identity Culpeper again hosted the event at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. during Labor Day Weekend. Over 5,500 people attended, according to a social media post by Identity Culpeper CEO Jon Russell.
This charity rodeo supports the Kelly Street Boxing Club for at-risk boys. The event had bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and mutton busting.
Read the full story in the next edition of Culpeper Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.