Community members joined new Culpeper business owners Bill Tackling and his wife, Joanna, at the grand opening of their store, Floor Advisor of Montanus Drive on Aug. 15.
The Culpeper store is their fourth store. They also have stores in Leesburg, Gainesville and Alexandria.
The company provides such installations such as carpet and hardwood flooring.
