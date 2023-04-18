The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple other county, town and state departments on April 12 participated in a full scale public safety exercise, specifically an active shooter scenario, within the Culpeper High School campus.
The purpose for the exercise was to provide an opportunity for personnel to simulate an emergency scenario that would require a collaborative and coordinated response from multiple agencies and departments.
The four hour exercise included use of an armored vehicle, drone, helicopter, fire trucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles. Dozens of volunteers - outfitted with prosthetic wounds and faux blood - also participated by role playing injured or deceased victims.
Read the full story in the next edition of Culpeper Times.
