Oak View National Bank celebrated it 10th anniversary in Culpeper with a ribbon cutting event on Aug. 11.
Community members and politician alike attended the ceremony to mix and mingle about the bank's success.
The bank, which can be found at 450 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper, is headed up by Branch Manager Angela Lane, Community Bank President Justin McFarland and Bank Chairman/CEO Michael Ewing, who were all in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.