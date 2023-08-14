Racers from across the Commonwealth visited Culpeper on Aug. 13 to race in the Devil’s Den 10 Miler at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
According to officials, 111 contestants ran the 10 mile race with a first, second, third and fourth place winner.
The race's originates from Route 666 (Sports Complex) and the weather conditions in August.
The Fredericksburg Area Running Club had 20 participants.
Kristen Loescher, the co-owner of Arseenal Events with her husband, stated that they began the business in 2020, a very slow year, and held their first race in June 2020.
The race is a Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix Series race, which is a competition in the Fredericksburg area where runners win awards based on points scored on series events.
Runners supported the Alzheimer's Association. The Alzheimer's Association is a health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research.
