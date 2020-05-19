Gary’s Ace Hardware teaming up with Cruisin For Heroes to kick off Memorial Day Weekend

In an effort to help everyone welcome the summer season and honor the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice, Gary Walker of Gary’s Ace Hardware (Meadowbrook Shopping Center, 509 Meadowbrook Drive) is teaming up with another local, Lou Realmuto and Cruisin For Heroes (www.cruisinforheroes.com) to kick off the Memorial Day weekend.
Cruisin For Heroes is well-known throughout Northern Virginia and has been a part of many local Culpeper events over the years. Weather permitting, Cruisin For Heroes will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 23, with its Fisher House Foundation booth and a display of a few special vehicles.
The Fisher House Foundation is best known for their network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families are able to stay at no cost while visiting and supporting a loved one who is receiving treatment. The program recognizes the special sacrifices of our men and women in uniform with help above and beyond that normally provided by the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs.
The Fisher House Foundation currently has 86 comfort home locations on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers across the United States, Germany and England. These homes enable family members to be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis.
Gary’s will provide American Flags that will be distributed by Cruisin For Heroes at its booth during the event.
Memorial Day is an American holiday to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it also marks the beginning of the summer season.
As the nation continues to struggle through these trying times dealing with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic, this Memorial Day weekend has restrictions making it difficult to participate in the “normal” activities of the past and has an added sense of reflection this year.
The U.S. and the commonwealth have been in a state of quarantine for over two months and are now finally starting to enter a phase enabling some freedom, although still monitored by continued CDC safety guidelines.
