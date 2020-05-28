Combining Memorial Day weekend and the “unofficial” start of summer, Gary Walker of Gary’s Ace Hardware and Lou Realmuto of Cruisin For Heroes (www.cruisinforheroes.com) teamed up Saturday, May 23, for an event to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and to support the Fisher House Foundation.
The weather was perfect and while practicing social distancing during these unusual times, Realmuto and his team, along with some of his volunteers, gave out more than 200 American flags provided by Walker and lots of Fisher House flyers to customers entering Gary’s Ace Hardware, as well as passers-by.
Cruisin For Heroes is part of many events throughout Northern Virginia and has collaborated with other businesses and organizations in Culpeper over the years. It is a community-minded patriotic group and a registered proud supporter of the Fisher House Foundation.
The Fisher House Foundation is known for its network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families are able to stay at no cost while visiting and supporting a loved one who is receiving treatment. The program recognizes the special sacrifices of the nation’s men and women in uniform. With comfort home locations on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers across the United States, Germany and England, these homes enable family members to be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis.
Although there is still a degree of uncertainty regarding what lies ahead with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker and his team, along with Realmuto and his team, provided an opportunity for many people to spend some time and enjoy the classic vehicles that were on display and help create optimism for the future.
Realmuto and his team are always looking for potential opportunities to collaborate with businesses and organizations as an added attraction that will help provide an extra touch to an event.
