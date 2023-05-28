Gay Pride celebration coming to Culpeper

Culpeper will be having its very first Gay Pride festival on June 4 at Mountain Run Winery. Running from noon-5 p.m., admission to the day's festivities will be free.
“The purpose of the event is to show people who didn’t know that we have a pride group here that they don’t have to go outside of Culpeper,” said Committee President, Corrie Quinn Gyory.
Culpeper Pride aims to bring awareness to the already existing local LGBTQ+ community and provide support outlets and services to people within the community, specifically focusing on the youth.
“We are losing our LGBTQ youth to suicide, prostitution and drugs,” Gyory said. “If we don’t love them, we’re going to lose them.”
At the festival, multiple tents have been dedicated to support outlets for LGBTQ+ people and their allies who aim to support them further.
Emotional and support resources will be present including therapists, hospital advocates, Virginia Pride and parent support groups. Many local businesses will be showing up to demonstrate their support as sponsors of the event.
Reportedly, the festival has received minimal backlash from the community, promising a lovely day for that Sunday.
“We have received our first bit of backlash in the last week,” Gyory said, adding customers of local sponsors took issue in their support of the festival. “Our businesses have dug their heels in and remained steadfast.
Gyory, who owns Mane Street Hair Salon, added that June’s festival will have security to ensure a safe and happy day.
Of the 75 businesses and vendors, they include a variety of food trucks, face painting, glitter hair, rainbow closets and many more. Throughout the day, multiple bands are slated to play, as well as open mics and speakers. Blair Miller, a prominent DC newscaster, will be emceeing. A “Slay the Day” dress contest will take place in between musical performances. A 50/50 raffle, silent auction and meet and greet with drag queens will also take place.
Starting after the festival concludes, there will be a VIP drag show. While normal admission is free, tickets for the show will cost $10 and the show will be 18+ only. A VIP package can also be purchased before the day for $75. The package includes a variety of merchandise and a drag show ticket.
The events committee is composed of eight people who have met twice monthly since January to plan the festival. Gyory started playing around with the idea of a Pride event about a year and a half ago, talking to some friends about it.
“It’s crazy how fast it came together,” she said.
The other executive board members include Ashton Morse, Autumn Hayes, and Gina Catalano. The other committee representatives are Kayti Foster, Brandon Spencer, Emily Potts, and Kelia and Jenn Rivera.
To support the festival, day-of volunteers and donations are welcomed. Sign ups and avenues to donate can both be found on their website, Culpeperpride.com.
