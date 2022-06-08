George Mason University and Germanna Community College have entered into a new partnership that will deliver a streamlined pathway for degrees with a significant cost savings.
“(The partnership will) open higher education up to all students without burdening them with debt,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson told the crowd at an agreement signing ceremony on June 6.
The new Mason Academy at Germanna delivers a locally focused and streamlined pathway for degrees in business, cybersecurity and other programs, officials said.
The Academy features a financial aid process including significant cost savings and access to additional grant programs, as well as a dedicated advisor for each student through their college journey to ensure success with no loss of credits, Mason President Gregory Washington said.
As part of financial aid, Mason will also reimburse its tuition and fees for Mason Academy transfer students if they have met other grant-based scholarship and family household income level requirements, he said.
“This represents a culmination of a vision begins with a very simple purpose. We call it the Mason Virginia Promise," Washington said. "And what that promise is, is the promise of an advanced degree, or your own business, for every Virginian who wants it."
Part of the Mason Virginia Promise initiative, the Mason Academy program will be available to select Virginia community colleges and is an extension of the successful ADVANCE program partnership with NOVA Virginia Community College that was launched in 2018.
