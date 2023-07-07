Georgia-based car wash replacing former car wash

Out with the old and in with the new.
Culpeper will soon reap the benefits of a new car wash at the intersection of Route 15 and Ira Hoffman Lane, where a former car wash stood.
The property previously housed Robs Car Wash at 16105 Ira Hoffman Lane, but is currently being redeveloped by a different car wash company – Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
The plans include the construction of a 2,246 square-foot wash tunnel and 948 square-foot mechanical building with restrooms. Twenty-two covered parking spaces accessing vacuum facilities are provided on the site as well as one ADA accessible space adjoining the mechanical building and restroom.
According to online tax parcel databases, Twas Properties LLC of Princeton, New Jersey bought the property for $1.35 million in April 2022 from Blue Atlantic Investment Inc. Blue Atlantic bought the property for $1.1 million in June 2005.
Town staff received the first submission of the Tidal Wave Auto Spa site plan in April 2022.
In 1999, Scott and Hope Blackstock decided to add a car wash to their Thomaston, Georgia-based auto service center called Tidal Wave Auto Spa. It started with a five bay self-service wand wash, but they expanded throughout the Southeast and Midwest states.
SHJ Construction Group, a contractor from Thomaston, Georgia, is working to complete the project.
