Germanna awarded $2.2 million for student equity and achievement project

Germanna Community College has been awarded a $2.2 million grant by the U.S. Department of Education as part of its 2021 Title III Strengthening Institutions Program Competition.
The funds will be used to establish an Advancing Instructional Equity and Student Achievement Project that will provide culturally responsive curriculum and instruction and enhanced student support.
“One of Germanna’s most pressing challenges is ensuring the academic success of its low-income Black students,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development Dr. Shashuna J. Gray.
The $2.2 million award is for a five-year period beginning immediately.
“Germanna’s commitment to Black Minds Matter and its Truth and Reconciliation Strategic Plan is evident in the success of this grant proposal," said President Janet Gullickson. "We work daily to end the effects of centuries of systemic racism.”
