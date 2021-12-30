Due to the current and expected pervasiveness of COVID-19 variants within the region and out of an abundance of caution, Germanna Community College will operate remotely for the first two weeks of the Spring semester, from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17.
Germanna employees will work from home unless otherwise designated.
"As always, the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, and their families is our first consideration," said Germanna President Janet Gullickson. "Germanna will continue to monitor the situation and make plans accordingly."
Campus locations will be closed to the public. Virtual student services and appointments will be available.
The bookstores at the Fredericksburg Area Campus and Locust Grove Campus will be open to retrieve textbooks and courses materials. As was the case in the Fall, the Virginia Community College System's mask mandate remains in effect.
The college will continue to monitor the situation and make plans accordingly. Students are asked to monitor Germanna.edu, student e-mail, and Canvas for updates on Spring classes.
The latest information regarding college operations will be posted on the website at Germanna.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.