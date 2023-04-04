Germanna Community Conversations continue April 6

Dr. Anna Malaika Tubbs

 SUBMITTED

Germanna Community College will once again host its free educational guest speaker series at 7 p.m. on April 6 featuring New York Times bestselling author Dr. Anna Malaika Tubbs in her presentation entitled, "How Mothers Shape the World."

Community Conversations are a series of free educational events exploring timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts. They are free and open to all. Those interested are asked to register online at Germanna.edu/Conversations..

Tubbs will discuss her New York Times bestselling book, “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation." Tubbs will focus on how mothers shaped history and how their stories are not told often enough. 

"The Three Mothers," a New York Times Bestseller, a New York Times Editors Choice, and an Amazon Editor’s Choice, has achieved critical acclaim and has been featured in Oprah Daily, People Magazine, USA Today, The Skimm, Fortune Magazine, MSNBC, CBS, C-Span, NPR, Forbes, The 19th News, GMA.com, Yahoo News, The Washington Post, Southern Living Magazine, and more.

As an undergraduate student at Stanford University, Anna took from what she’d seen in her parents’ work and began honing her identity as an activist. She served as the president of Stanford’s Black Student Union and the Executive Director of Stanford’s Alternative Spring Break. In these roles, she organized events focused on the concerns of the Black community and fundraised for women’s clinics in the Bay Area. 

Tubbs holds a Master's in Multidisciplinary Gender Studies, a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Cambridge, and a Bachelor's in Medical Anthropology from Stanford University. 

She has published articles on topics ranging from celebrating motherhood to addressing the forced sterilization of Black women and the importance of feminism, intersectionality, and inclusivity. Her writing has been featured in TIME Magazine, New York Magazine, CNN, Motherly, the Huffington Post, For Harriet, The Guardian, Darling Magazine and Blavity.

