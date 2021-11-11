Germanna earns military friendly rating from national magazine

The Fall 2021 issue of GI Jobs magazine lists Germanna Community College as one of four Virginia community colleges to earn its Military Friendly School rating.
“As the daughter of Army veterans, I understand the pride, commitment and sacrifice involved in serving our country,” said GCC Vice President of Student Services Tiffany Ray. “Germanna is committed to supporting veteran students and the families of active duty military personnel.”
William Steele, a Wounded Warrior who lost a leg and suffered brain trauma in Afghanistan and studied business administration at GCC, said of taking classes at Germanna: "The teachers are wonderful. When I needed extra time, they saw to my needs. And the Veterans Center was amazing.”
Over 1,200 schools participated in GI Job’s 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation. A total of 142 community colleges nationwide earned the Military Friendly rating.
The others are Piedmont Virginia Community College, Central Virginia Community College and J. Sargeant Community College. PVCC, based in Charlottesville, earned a Top Ten designation. There are 23 schools in the Virginia Community College System.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic based scoring assessment. Viqtory Media, the magazine’s publisher, measures the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student Retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
