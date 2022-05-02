Gifts totaling $1.67 million rolled in as Germanna Community College honored local nurses, medical technicians, EMTs, and police who've been on the front lines of the pandemic during a virtual Heroes Gala Saturday night.
Proceeds from the Gala will go toward a three-year push Germanna is making to expand its capacity for training health care professionals to meet a critical need.
Kevin Dillard, a Germanna graduate who is CEO of LifeCare Medical Transport in Stafford County, donated $1 million toward that expansion, and Fredericksburg philanthropist Mary Jane O'Neill donated $500,000 toward the establishment of a new wellness/health sciences training facility in Stafford.
Details on the new Stafford facility and related expansion there will be announced later this month.
The event told the story of a number of heroic local nurses, EMTs, and law enforcement personnel and the challenges they have faced during the pandemic and will face going forward.
"Saturday night was a great success," said Special Assistant to the President for Institutional Advancement and head of the Germanna Educational Foundation Bruce Davis.
"The stories of the local healthcare professionals and first responders of all types were inspirational."
"Thanks to our generous donors for helping launch Germanna’s journey to double our number of graduates so that we can help those that have helped so many through the past two years. Thank you to all our generous sponsors of the event, and to Mary Jane O’Neill for donating the money that will allow us to build a Stafford Robert C. O’Neill Wellness Center, and Kevin Dillard for his incredible $1 million commitment to our Nursing and Allied Health Technologies expansion. The support our community has put forth will have a huge rate of return for area healthcare systems and first responders. We are forever grateful."
The college’s goal is to double the number of nurses and other health care professionals it trains to well over 400 per year.
Eileen Dohmann, a vice president and chief nursing officer for Mary Washingon Health Care said nursing, in particular, is in a crisis across the country. She said area hospitals are about 25 percent understaffed due to pandemic burnout and Baby Boomer retirements, and that the shortage will be worse when a huge VA Clinic opens in Spotsylvania County in 2024, requiring a staff of 750.
The shortage is affecting health care providers across America, she said, and our area is not immune.
GCC President Dr. Janet Gullickson said the wave of support from local donors is inspiration, as is the heroism of local people on the front lines, many of who are Germanna graduates.
"It's a joy to work hard for the Germanna region when its residents and businesses are so generous," she said. "Germanna’s love for its communities drives us to serve all residents by providing high-quality, accessible transfer and workforce education. We celebrate our health care, law enforcement, and first-responder heroes as they inspire all of us to put others’ needs foremost."
GCC is adding evening and weekend programs. Nurse training will increase at its Locust Grove Campus and in Stafford.
Event sponsors included Joe and Linda Daniel, Adam and Rhonda Fried, Mary Washington Healthcare and Aric and Carol Ann Wagner as well as Dillard and O'Neill.
