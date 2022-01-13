Due to the Omicron variant surge, the high degree of its transmissibility, and the pressure it is creating on local hospitals, Germanna Community College will conduct classes and operate virtually at least through Jan. 30, as GCC continues to monitor COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization trends and the availability of testing.
Unless students are otherwise notified by the college, classes originally scheduled to meet in person will be conducted virtually via Zoom at the same time as scheduled at least through Jan. 30. Classes originally scheduled to be online will be unaffected.
"The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is always our foremost concern," said Germanna President Janet Gullickson. "We also care deeply about our community as a whole, and the amount of stress being placed on local hospitals, nurses, and other health care professionals. We hope this decision will help to ease their burden until the number of COVID-19 patients being treated locally begins to decline."
Textbooks and course materials can be ordered online from the campus bookstore for shipping or curbside pick-up. Library resources and laptop loaners are available and can be requested via library@germanna.edu. WiFi is available in the parking lots of the Fredericksburg Area Campus and the Locust Grove Campus for those who need internet access.
While the College’s physical locations will be closed during this time, all services and operations will be conducted virtually, offering both "drop-in" and appointment availability online. In-person classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, unless further review requires an extension of remote operations.
For the most up-to-date information on the College’s COVID-19 response, please visit https://www.germanna.edu/COVID-19/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.