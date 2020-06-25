Girls on the Run Piedmont Unveils 'Power Up' activity kit

Girls on the Run Piedmont has unveiled the Power Up activity kit to help keep girls in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties active and healthy through the summer while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement, and teaching new skills.
Girls on the Run is a leader in developing and developing and delivering life-changing programs for girls through more than 20 sites across the region and has served more than 600 girls since it was founded in 2013.
After the cancelation of schools, implementation of social distancing, and the restrictions around large public events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 6-year-old nonprofit adapted quickly to alter its spring season to continue to deliver on its mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. This new offering by the nonprofit organization also delivers on that mission.
“Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions, are important now more than ever before,” said Kathy Butler of Girls on the Run Piedmont “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh and grow, and in the process find their inner girl power.”
The at-home kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ mind, body and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity. From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create, and grow.
Available at www.gotrpiedmont.org/Power-Up, the kit is $49 and includes: The Power Up Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR t-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, Completion Certificate, and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to her doorstep.
The nonprofit organization is also raising funds to provide sponsored kits to girls within the community, visit https://www.raceplanner.com/donate/PiedmontPowerUPsponsor to make a donation.
“For 6 years we have always done everything we can to support all girls as they navigate adolescence,” Butler said. “This kit will help her grow her confidence and realize the potential she has to Power Up.”
Girls on the Run Piedmont, an independent council of Girls on the Run, was founded in 2013 to serve girls in Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties. In 2017, Girls on the Run Piedmont was able to expand to serve the girls in Madison County. In 2020, due to overwhelming input from caregivers in the area, Girls on the Run Piedmont was approved to expand to start serving girls in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. To learn more and to support girls in the Piedmont area, visit www.gotrpiedmont.org or call 540-296-GOTR.
Girls on the Run International designs programming that strengthens third- to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. Each year, more than 200,000 girls ages eight to 13 participate in 210-plus communities in 50 states and Washington DC. More than 2 million girls have participated in the program since it launched in 1996.
The curriculum reaches girls at a critical stage, strengthening their confidence at a time when society begins to tell them they can’t. Underscoring the important connection between physical and emotional health, the program addresses the whole girl when she needs it the most. Results show GOTRI programs inspire and empower girls to build healthy physical and mental habits that last long beyond the program.
According to a longitudinal study conducted by The University of Minnesota, 97% of Girls on the Run participants said they learn critical life skills including resolving conflict, helping others or making intentional decisions; and 94% of parents reported it was a valuable experience for their girl. To learn more about this international non-profit, visit www.girlsontherun.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.