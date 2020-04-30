Give Local Piedmont Day to help secure funds for area's nonprofits

For the seventh straight year, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation will hold its Give Local Piedmont Day. The event is Tuesday, May 5.
And this year, more than ever, many nonprofits are depending on the giving-day donations through the four-county event to help secure necessary funding to help those in need.
“We have a geographic footprint, which for us is four counties (Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock and Orange,” said NPCF’s executive director, Jane Bowling-Wilson. “We strengthen communities through philanthropy, which means we manage assets for others. We manage assets in the form of funds … scholarship funds, organizational funds, and we offered pooled investments and great tax incentives for putting your money someone else.
“That’s one side of what we do,” she said. “Then the other side of what we do is we try to build strong nonprofits in our communities and we do that through community grants and scholarships and Give Local Piedmont Giving Day.
A total of $4.6 million has been raised in the past six years.
“The whole premise behind Give Local Piedmont is to highlight the nonprofit organizations so folks know who is out there, what they’re doing and the goal is for the nonprofits to secure a few new donors,” Bowling-Wilson said. “You can give as little as $10 to support a cause that you think is important in the community.
“Why would you do it on Give Local Piedmont Day? Well, there’s sort of a great sense of comradery but there’s also we have $22,000 in prizes that come from our sponsors, and then we have another $100,000 in a bonus pool that the PATH foundation provides, and that $100,000 is divided up among all the participants in Give Local Piedmont.”
Although the Give Local Piedmont Day is an online event, checks are still welcome.
“A lot of our donors don’t want to do online,” Bowling-Wilson said. “We don’t have great broadband in some of our counties. We try to make it so it’s available to everyone.”
This year is a little more challenging, as in past years NPCF volunteers have been able to man tables at banks and businesses prior to the event to get the word out and bring in donations.
“Well, we can’t do that this year, of course. So, we’re doing ‘mail your check,’ and if we get your check by May 5, it counts. If it doesn’t, it still goes to the nonprofit. It just doesn’t count for Give Local,” Bowling-Wilson said. (Checks can be mailed to NPCF, Box 182, Warrenton, Va. 20188.) “We’ll be checking that every day and particularly on the 5th.”
Although the event raised $860,365 last year, there was a debate over whether Give Local Piedmont should go on during this year's coronavirus pandemic.
“It seemed, was it appropriate to have a giving event … with a COVID-19 pandemic going on and people are losing jobs and terrible things are happening all over the world?” Bowling-Wilson said. “We asked our board and we asked nonprofits and we asked some of our biggest donors, and they said ‘absolutely, you do this event,' because for some it means they can stay in the game."
For one thing, a lot of nonprofits and community organizations rely on those flood of donations. “They know how much they get in each year, and they know they can count on that for their budgets,” Bowling-Wilson said.
In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and fundraising preparations, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation opened an emergency response fund on March 13 and has been taking applications from nonprofits and public entities for immediate critical relief for those who are providing critical services such as food, childcare, etc. Monday was the sixth week of the program and NPCF has given out $290,000 throughout the four counties, including in Culpeper.
“It’s been a good immediate stop-gap funding for some of the critical services that are out there,” Bowling-Wilson said.
Give Local Piedmont Day garnered 5,888 donations last year, and NPCF is hoping to top that number — even with, or especially because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Each year we have received more and more donations,” Bowling-Wilson said, adding: “There is a level of fun competition among the nonprofits to really secure the most donations that they can, so then they’re eligible for prizes and more of the bonus pool.”
For more information or to donate, visit www.GiveLocalPiedmont.org.
