While molding dangerous hot glass may seem like a thrill out of reach for most, artist Cody Long wants to shatter the hurdles in place to bring students into the creative world of glassblowing.
“People have been asking me for years to do (classes),” he said. “But I wanted to make a few projects that really anybody can make.”
Owner of Wanderlust Gifts, Long previously operated out of a storefront in Culpeper, but closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on his studio when juggling the two along with family life became too much to balance.
With his new found freedom, Long recently elected to open his studio to people interested in expanding their creative horizons.
“I’ve done classes before but a few months ago was when I really started to market it,” he said.
Students learn the basics and leave class with a few mementos to remember the experience.
“You can come in your first time and have no artistic experience and you can make a pretty good pendant or marble.”
For ease of learning, Long prefers to teach classes one-on-one.
“There’s a lot of things that go into it where it’s easier to pay attention and actually absorb what you’re learning if it’s one-on-one.”
For those who are already familiar with glassblowing, Long offers lessons in new techniques.
Long has a decade of experience in glass, adding the first time he put glass into the fire it ignited a passion.
“I always wanted to be an artist,” he said. “It’s probably the first thing I ever remember wanting to be other than an astronaut, but I’m still working on that.”
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work, and through many ups and downs, cuts and burns, I’ve found myself living my dream all of which would not have been possible without the support of my family, a close group of friends and this amazing community I call home,” Long said.
One of the most rewarding and biggest parts of Long’s job, however, comes from working with families who want to solidify the memory of their deceased loved one in glass.
“It’s not something I really imagined myself doing but it's a much more gratifying and fulfilling type of product to make.
Branded as Memoriam Glassworks, Long incorporated ashes into his custom made pieces including a recent endeavor that included making a cherry tree to celebrate a man who found joy in climbing them in his youth.
Long also makes a lot of different glasses like tasting flutes for brides and grooms for weddings.
To reach Long, email him at wanderlustgift@gmail.com or go online to www.memoriamglassworks.com.
