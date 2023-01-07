Gobbler Hill Farm in Culpeper holds holiday hikes

While most people in Culpeper can be found snuggled up with a blanket and hot chocolate during the holidays, Gobbler Hill Farm Owners Jim and Susan McGavran give those with more adventurous personalities a muse.
Held on the Winter Solstice and days prior to the New Year, the Culpeper farm hosts an over two mile free hike across their property.
“The icing on the cake,” Susan said. “It’s just really the grand finale of the year for us.”
The trail is the primary flat, she explained, besides the hill - called Coles Hill - at the end of the hike where participants get an unobstructed view of Central Virginia’s rustic countryside.
“It's just a nice country view,” she said.
When hikers reach the hill, the group is usually curious to hear about the farm’s history and operations rather than speak about what may lay ahead for the upcoming year.
“It’s a good time where everybody can let their hair down,” Susan said.
Gobbler Hill Farm sits on 190 acres as a part of a 420 acre farm established in 1919 by Susan’s ancestors. According to Jim, the farm started out with 67 acres, thanks to a relative from Goldvein, Va. who lent the money to the original owner for the down payment.
Although her dad wanted her and her siblings to go to college and earn degrees application to more modern careers, Susan has always felt drawn back to agriculture.
“I wanted to do something agricultural. I have my whole life,” she said. “My husband and I wanted to do something to appeal to the next generation too.”
Of course, the farm still raises and sells beef and eggs, but with an added twist.
“It (agritourism) draws people,” Susan said. “Because I’m 56-years-old now, I wanted to give it one last shot.”
Susan has a background in accounting while Jim’s is in construction.
For this upcoming year, Susan plans to focus more on their flower gardens and greenhouse.
“We’re just trying to keep agriculture alive in the family especially because it's been in the family for so long,” Susan said.
