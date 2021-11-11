A crowd gathered on a cold Saturday morning last week to watch the dedication and unveiling of a memorial honoring unknown Black soldiers from the Civil War.
In a patch of land across the street from Ebenezer Baptist Church on Maddens Tavern Road, a granite obelisk and three interpretive panels now memorialize the ultimate sacrifice of three United States Colored Troops (USCT) veterans, who were captured and executed by 9th Virginia Cavalry troops 300 yards away on May 8, 1864.
“This project actually started many years ago,” said The Freedom Foundation Virginia President Howard Lambert. “(I’m) delighted that it finally became a reality.”
Named the “Maddensville Historic Site,” the site is the culmination of a years-long effort by the The Freedom Foundation of Virginia, Civil War Trails and The Piedmont Environmental Council.
Beyond honoring the three soldiers, the site includes interpretive panels; one honoring USCTs, another honoring Madden’s Tavern, which can be seen from the site, and Ebenezer Baptist Church. Both institutions were established by a free Black man named Willis Madden.
“It’s easy to think of this dedication as a collection of markers and memorials as simply that,” said John Hennessy, Civil War historian and author. “It is that, of course, but it is far more than that, in fact.”
The site invites a way of thinking of the past in a different way, he continued.
“A change in how we see and understand our past, by not seeing less of it, as has been our want in the past, but by seeing more of our past.”
The Piedmont Environmental Council provided funding and support, moving the project successfully through various county and government permitting hurdles as well as raised $25,000 for site development.
