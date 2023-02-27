Good times roll at Culpeper Downtown Carnival

Laissez les bons temps rouler!
The much-anticipated annual Mardi Gras-themed carnival hosted by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. was yet again a knockout hit on Feb. 18. From mid-morning to evening, locals and visitors came into Culpeper to taste and experience a bite-sized version of the popular Southern event.
Local businesses opened their doors for the 2023 Culpeper Downtown Carnival with extra fanfare throughout the day, offering special deals and giveaways. Green and purple balloons and streamers — iconic of Mardis Gras — dabbled the streets and shop interiors, providing joyful bursts of color.
As pedestrians flocked the streets, shop patrons stood outside to hand out the festival’s iconic beads and masks, along with complimentary starter packs to complete the event’s scavenger hunt. Entrants had a chance to win a Culpeper Downtown gift basket worth over $750.
Attendees could hear distant drumming in the streets from the free roaming Virginia Renaissance Faire troupe, inviting passersby to attend the upcoming Faire in the spring. Dressed in full garb, actors stayed in full character as lords and ladies, engaging people with conversation.
There was plenty of family fun to be found at the Carnival too. Parents with strollers took to the streets to soak in the fun during the day with their children. From the free horse and carriage rides, street caricatures, snacks, crafts at the Windmore Foundation of the Arts, to the free face painting at refreshments at Oma’s Creative Corner — people of all ages were openly welcome.
Carnival goers found many treats at the local restaurants, spas, boutiques and local breweries including crawfish pizza at Far Gohn Brewery and Hurricane Hard Seltzer in a glass decorated with colorful beads at Beer Hound Brewery.
No trip downtown on an ordinary weekend is complete without grabbing something sweet from Knakal’s, so it was expected to see a line out the door during the carnival. Patrons grabbed boxes of donuts along with the limited-edition Mardi Gras Cupcake.
Throughout the streets, one could hear faint music behind closed doors. Bands played all around — from the blues of Mississippi Tom Robbins at Grass Rootes to the acoustic rock duo Steve and Adam at Moving Meadows Farm. At Far Gohn, Mark Vollen and the Scenic Roots kept the party going at night as patrons enjoyed the brewery’s favorite spirits.
In other parts of downtown, the party spirit continued on as normal. At Culpeper Music, local musicians gathered, as they always do, to jam with a variety of acoustic instruments, including a full-size bass and banjo.
Many New Orleans-inspired cuisine specials around town filled the streets with the smell of Cajun spices like from the Bayou Bliss cheese sandwich at Culpeper Cheese Company. For a deluxe sit-down experience, Flavor on Main’s Jambalaya Risotto, the Mardi Gras special of the day, was a decadent addition to the day.
To round out the day, Services to Abused Families, Inc (SAFE) held its annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Luxury Bingo Party. Ticket sales went to raise money for victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. To find out how to donate to SAFE, call 540-825-8891.
