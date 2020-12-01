One of the Culpeper Police Department’s newest members – Gracie, a 10-week-old Australian Sheppard puppy – is joining the force to provide much different services than her four-legged co-workers.
Instead of having a nose for narcotics, Gracie will serve as the department’s first support canine. She joins the Peer Support Team, which consists of officers who ensure those responding to critical incidents have the necessary support.
Proving to be a quick leaner, Gracie is already sitting, rolling over and laying down upon command as she undergoes obedience and socialization training. When she becomes a year old, Gracie will learn to detect stress and anxiety during specialty training.
When Gracie identifies a stressed officer, Lt. Brittany Jenkins explained that “she’ll actually be able to go and lay down next to them.”
While Gracie currently lives with Jenkins, the goal is for her to eventually become a full-time occupant at the department’s headquarters.
Jenkins explained that Gracie will wear multiple hats, with one of her roles being to raise moral on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, she will respond to critical incidents that can cause post-traumatic stress disorder such as shootings and infant deaths.
During such incidents, Jenkins explained the body can produce so much stress that the brain cannot process the situation.
“So the goal is to break that cycle in the middle of it. To stop it and to have something positive in the middle of something really negative so that it stops that from turning into post-traumatic stress,” she said.
Gracie loves people and is a sweet, playful, sensitive puppy with getting scratches among her favorite activities. Her presence will hopefully help sooth officers during situations that could induce PTSD, as Jenkins explained dogs have a tendency to release positive endorphins and make people happy.
“Our goal is to have her respond during the incident so that she’s at least there if they’re struggling or need something. They’re allowed to absolutely go over and pet her, love on her,” Jenkins said.
Gracie will also attend de-briefings in which officers discuss traumatic incidents.
Gracie arrived at the department on Nov. 12 after being donated by the Fauquier-based Aussie Tales, and Jenkins said “we have a huge debt of gratitude to them for donating this precious little baby girl.” The department sought citizen participation in naming Gracie and received over 700 name suggestions, out of which Police Chief Chris Jenkins chose the best fit.
“The chief deliberately wanted to stay away from anything that was police-related because her role is so different from anything we’ve done before,” Lt. Jenkins said. “We wanted something that is very sweet and sensitive because that is what we see in her.”
So far, Gracie’s presence has been more than welcome in the office as Jenkins said “everybody loves her.”
