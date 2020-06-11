GRADUATION SPOTLIGHT: Jillian Sasso

I am graduating from Culpeper County High School. After graduation, I will be attending Virginia Tech to major in aerospace engineering with a possible double major in ocean engineering. I will be living in the engineering LLC known as Hypatia, participating in the Honors College, and auditioning for the Marching Virginians on clarinet. My ultimate future goal is to work for NASA or SpaceX to design and build rockets.
