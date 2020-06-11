GRADUATION SPOTLIGHT: Kirsten Ferlazzo

After graduating from Eastern High School, I will attend the University of South Carolina and major in dance with a concentration in education. I hope to work in the public school system as a dance teacher until I am able to open my own dance studio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.