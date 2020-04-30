Graduations to go on virtually

Culpeper County graduation ceremonies for high-school seniors will still go on May 15 and 16. They just won’t be in-person.
That’s what Culpeper County School Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads and Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Robert Hauman told the School Board during this Monday evening’s work session.
“As we think about high-school graduation and the culmination of our school year for both our staff and our students, we certainly want to recognize and honor the work of our students but also all teachers and staff who have worked all these years to get students to this milestone, so we intend to do that,” Brads said.
“We also intend to do that at the regularly schedule time for graduation — hold the phone — that doesn’t mean we’re going to have a face-to-face graduation as scheduled,” he said. “We’re talking about ending the school year with graduation in some way, and certainly we will end the school year as portrayed on the regular school calendar.”
Hauman said the district has been working with Culpeper Media Network to give Eastern View and Culpeper County high school students a graduation ceremony — even if it’s just virtually for now.
“We do full intend to have a face-to-face graduation ceremony, we just don’t know when that will be,” he said. “In the meantime, to recognize these students at the time that they should be recognized, our goal is to have a virtual ceremony and we’ve been working very closely with Culpeper Media Network to put together what we think will serve as a time marker in a place where kids can say ‘this is the day we graduated virtually and it was exciting but I really look forward to graduating real face-to-face with my classmates.’”
The virtual ceremonies will include a talk by Brads and the respective principals, as well as student speeches and even choir performances. Eastern View’s graduation is the evening of May 15 and Culpeper County High School will hold its ceremony the morning of May 16, “making it as close as we can with reading of the names, pictures of the seniors from their yearbook photos and make it a ceremony, if possible,” Hauman said.
“We all know this is not idea and we appreciate that you’re trying your best to do something with the seniors,” Salem District board member Anne C. Luckinbill said.
Stevensburg District board member Marshall D. Keene said he’d like to see a firm date set for a face-to-face graduation ceremony, even if it’s in late-August or September.
“I feel like if we set a hard date — if we have to change it, we have to change it — but at least we’re letting family and teachers and students know that ‘hey, we have a date planned for you for graduation,’” he said. “I’m sure it’s not hard to throw a ceremony together; we can throw a ceremony together in two weeks.”
Catalpa District board member questioned when the final decision was made to hold a virtual ceremony through Culpeper Media. “I had people ask me about that there was a decision made and it’s already been posted on one of the school’s website and I didn’t even know what they were talking about,” she said. “I was trying to figure out how long the decision was made and could we have some more idea of what’s going on so we could answer people.”
Hauman said the details were finalized Monday afternoon. However, Eastern View High School Principal Felix Addo already announced the May 15 during his Sunday evening message to students, parents and teachers.
Keene said he wanted both schools to have the same message. “One school may know one thing, and one school may not know the other, and then all of a sudden we have social media going crazy,” he said.
“I think it’s great any way that we can celebrate them that it would be a fine thing to do, and a virtual one sounds very well planned,” said East Fairfax District board member and vice chairman Patricia “Pat” Baker. “It would be lovely, I think.
“As far as I hard date, you just give me a date and I’ll be there. I don’t care when it is, but I have to worry that come late-August or September some of our kids hopefully will be off to colleges or military or whatever,” she said. “That’s getting kind of late; hopefully we can all get together before then.”
Brads added: “The longer we stay in this situation, the face-to-face becomes more challenging.”
Brads also noted that the next time the School Board meets, he expects to offer three scenarios for opening 2020-21 school year.
As it stands, teachers are supposed to return July 27 and students begin classes Aug. 10. The district will work on a calendar that has the district starting a few weeks later in late-August, depending on the governor’s orders and the state of the economy.
The district will also consider starting after Labor Day as a last resort. “That’s totally not idea because of the progress we’ve made for many years,” Brads said, noting that Culpeper County Schools has started before Labor Day for more than a decade.
“We’re not saying we advocate for that. I’m not saying we don’t advocate for that, but saying that we think it would be prudent for us to build a scenario that does have a post-Labor Day start, which this year would be Sept. 8, and obviously teacher return would be more in the mid to latter part of August,” he said. “If we go into next year and we’re deep in this mode, we’re going to have to figure out how we go forward on improving how we are delivering services in this way. We’re doing a good job, I don’t think we’re doing a great job because there is no substitute for face-to-face with our teachers.”
He added: “We certainly hope to return to normally functioning school at some point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.