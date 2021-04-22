After a nine-week program in which 27 businesses entered to win grants for their downtown businesses, Graze to Griddle placed first and received a $20,000-plus prize that will help the business move from a food truck to a more permanent location.
Culpeper Competes was hosted by the Town of Culpeper’s Tourism and Economic Development Department and designed for entrepreneurs planning to open a new brick and mortar business in downtown Culpeper, existing downtown businesses with expansion ideas and businesses planning an expansion to a downtown location. The tourism and economic development department received a $45,000 Community Business Launch grant from Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development for the program.
Of the 27 participants, 12 recently competed for $45,000 in grants and prizes when they presented business plans to a panel of three judges. During the program's eighth week, competitors met with mentors from the Small Business Development Center, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission, town staff and First Heritage Mortgage to prepare for pitch night.
Business ideas presented included 3D printing manufacturing, aeroponic tower farming, craftsman custom furniture, retail, healthcare, consulting services and culinary.
Graze to Griddle owner Corey Ritchie said the vote of confidence from the judges was "worth far more than the monetary value of winning."
Culpeper Cheese Company, which is planning to re-launch after having been closed, took second place and $10,000-plus in prizes. Owner Jeffrey Mitchell said he "could not brie happier" and "you feta believe that cheese in Culpeper is gouda."
"I am looking forward to our return to the market and thinking about a big cheesy party," he said.
Libertas Integrative Health, which pitched an expansion project, took third place and $7,500-plus in prizes. Owner Sarah Russell said she plans to use the money to maximize IV therapies and adding ionic foot detoxing services.
PepBoba, which will be a specialty bubble tea and food shop, came in fourth and won $5,000-plus in prizes. Owner Deborah Galan said it was an informative program and "there were things that I didn't have any idea where to begin when you start a business."
Japreshia Clark, of Pen 2 Paper, took home the best pitch award valued at $500.
"Whether it was the top prize winner or not, the information that was being provided for free over the eight weeks still gave me the foundation I needed to start my own business," Clark said.
Paige Read, Tourism and Economic Development's director, said the competition was "fierce."
“Each presentation was filled with vision, market data, financial planning and strategy. I left that night feeling grateful I wasn’t a judge, because I believe all twelve businesses should be businesses in Culpeper, and I look forward to continuing to support our competitors and entrepreneurs in helping bring their dreams to life," she said.
The competition included a seven-week workshop presented by organizations and downtown businesses that covered topics including starting a small business, accounting, credit, operations, legal, leadership, marketing and branding. To put on the workshop, Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development partnered with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, Germanna Community College, UVA Community Credit Union, Pepperberries, Charles Ryan Associates and Clark & Walker PLLC.
Megan Gray, Culpeper Competes' program director, said it was an honor to guide the 27 participants and "I've been impressed by the level of program engagement."
"The talent and passion of entrepreneurs in Culpeper gives hope to our communities’ future," she said
