Two years after Greenwood Solar received the county’s approval to construct a solar farm off Blackjack Road, the firm is still working on getting an approved site plan.
In October 2018, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved a special use permit for the project by a split vote. County Planning Director Sam McLearen explained via telephone that permit expires next month if construction has not begun.
Greenwood Solar, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resource, has requested a permit extension but McLearen said that may not go before the supervisors until November. He explained that discussions regarding the extension have spanned the last three months.
That process, he added, may prove to have been moot as the Virginia General Assembly is in a special legislative session and may declare that such permits are good for another two years if they were valid in July.
To continue working toward an approved site permit, McLearen explained the permit must stay valid. To obtain site plan approval, he said the company must meet requirements from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Planning Commission, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the soil and conservation district.
“As far as the site plan itself, they’ve made great strides in the past several months…They’ve made several amendments along the way, so they’ve gotten a lot closer to getting that approval,” he said.
When Greenwood’s permit was approved in 2018, plans called for a 100-megawatt project spanning 1,000 acres. Since then, McLearen explained it has been reduced to 80-megawatts on 730 acres.
The county has received several solar panel project requests since 2017, having denied one while another company withdrew its plans.
McLearen explained that Culpeper is a prime location for solar panel projects because there is a Dominion Power transmission line that can handle the distribution of solar energy. He added that flat land near the line provides an easy construction site.
Another company, Maroon Solar LLC, also applied for a special use permit to construct a 149-megawatt solar panel project on 1,700 acres between Racoon Ford and Mount Pony roads.
This project is expected to be the subject of a November Planning Commission public hearing.
McLearen explained solar proposals have been controversial because the projects occupy large areas while potentially affecting property values and the county’s rural landscape.
“If you have a pasture or a wooded area today and you replace that with thousands of solar panels, you do have that visual change. I know that people are concerned about the rural character issues that may change for Culpeper,” McLearen said.
Planning staff’s main concern, he added, is whether solar firms can handle stormwater issues at the site. Additionally, he noted that such large-scale construction can bring in “a tremendous amount of truck traffic to deliver the material.”
He said another question arises regarding what happens when the panels must be decommissioned after about 30 years of use.
“Are we left with a waste ground or do they get recycled or what happens?” he said.
Soon, McLearen noted the county may have receive yet another solar panel proposal.
On Oct. 1, supervisors will receive a tour of a solar panel construction site in Louisa County from Dominion Power representatives. McLearen explained this will help inform the supervisors exactly what such a construction project involves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.