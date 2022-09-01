With plans for a data center and solar projects imminent, nine local groups will host a discussion about how they'll affect Culpeper County.
“There are other issues surrounding these projects that both our elected officials and the citizens of Culpeper need to fully discuss, especially as we’re updating the Comprehensive Plan,” said Andrew Gutowski, the spokesperson for the Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth. “This upcoming town hall will give us a chance to discuss the future of Culpeper.”
Resident are invited to town hall to learn more about these projects and the impact they will have on Culpeper's landscape and economy. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Kildee Farms, 19295 Batna Rd, Culpeper. It is a free event. Food and beverages will be provided. Those interested in attending should RSVP by Sept. 2 to Katie Smolar at katie@itha.org.
"Power shortages in Data Center Alley and the need for more land are driving development to Culpeper,” Gutowski said. “There are proposals for two utility-scale solar projects covering almost 3,000 acres of farmland, and over 3 million square of data center projects proposed.”
“The land use issues extend beyond the actual footprint of these projects. Power and the required transmission lines that will need to be built will have a huge impact on the landscape of the county.”
The event will hosted by The America Battlefield Trust, Brandy Station Foundation, Citizens for Responsible Solar, The Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth, Culpeper Battlefield Tours, LLC, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, Journey Through Hallowed Ground and The Piedmont Environmental Council.
