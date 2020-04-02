The global pandemic has suspended Grymes Memorial School classes on campus, but joyful learning continues in creative and meaningful ways.
Since returning from spring break, Grymes teachers and students have engaged in a new remote learning program. Students now work from home, and teachers lead the way by focusing on core essentials while also providing a range of enrichment opportunities across the various subject areas.
Online platforms have been effective vehicles for communication and conveying course content. Direct support from teachers, whether through the internet or telephone calls, has worked to deepen relationships and guide students in their progress.
Almost overnight teachers worked to put together a purposeful program that prioritizes the fundamentals of learning, including reading, writing and mathematics, and expands opportunities to grow in unconventional ways. Lessons and materials have encouraged students to work independently, in addition to inspiring them to explore areas of interest and hone important academic and personal skills.
Whether crafting a sentence for a paragraph, solving a math problem, participating in a virtual discussion, or creating a field guide for their back yard, students are learning in both new and old ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.