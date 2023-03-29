Guzman presents House Resolution 401 to RRCS

Delegate Elizabeth Guzman of the 31st House of Delegates District presented to board of directors and leadership staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) the recently passed Resolution 401.
The resolution recognizes its 50th anniversary (in 2022) as well as an organization that continues to improve the quality of life for individuals of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Resolution 401 includes mention of a few services and programs of RRCS, as part of the more than 80 programs provided by a workforce of more than 400 employees: Behavioral Health; Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; Substance Use Disorder; Affordable Housing for low-income seniors; Area Agency on Aging; Boxwood Recovery Center; S.E.E. Recovery Center; Infant and Toddler Connection; Senior Cool Care Program, and Meal Deliveries to seniors.
