Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home in Culpeper

Friends, family and Culpeper’s Habitat for Humanity’s board members gathered around to kick off their first project since the beginning of the pandemic with a groundbreaking ceremony for the Garrison family on Jan. 13.
“It’s been unreal to see it actually start,” future homeowner Elizabeth Garrison said.
Garrison, originally from Fauquier County, has been a Culpeper resident for 20 years. She is a single mother to five children, who range in age from 3 to 16.
Before applying for the home, Garrison recalled having to move out of her two bedroom house due to spacing constraints.
“We were living in a hotel,” she explained. “This was back when the pandemic began and there was nothing available.”
This inspired her to take a leap of faith and apply for Habitat’s assistance. After a lengthy and thorough application process Garrison and her family were chosen for the project.
After eight hours of community service, an application and relevant documents are handed into Culpeper’s Habitat for Humanity. From there the documents are verified, and applicants are run through a credit and criminal check. After that, they are brought in for an interview, then a home visit is conducted, and at last the board will make its decision.
Even after the final selection, the work for the home is far from over. In order to finish the home Garrison must contribute 250 hours of work on the job site and must still raise funds for its completion.
“This is the biggest house in Culpeper that Habitat has done,” Garrison said.
The house is estimated to cost about $250,000.
To date Garrison and Habitat for Humanity have acquired $150,000 for the project, leaving $100,000 left to raise. Once completed, 26 N Aspen Street in Culpeper will be a beautiful five-bedroom, three-bath home, fit for their family.
Basic Habitat House include a walkway to driveway, low maintenance exterior siding, insulated windows and screens, some appliances and more.
“This will be life changing,” Garrison said. “We won’t always be struggling.”
“It really is a great opportunity to help serve a segment of the community and help get them into affordable housing”, Habitat for Humanity President Steven Johnson said.
“I never thought a single mom of five would be able to own her own house,” Garrison said.
Garrison recently earned her associates degree and is now on track to earn her bachelor’s. She has a passion for hair, and hopes to intern at a local hair salon in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.