Hair salon owner, mentor starts new chapter at new location

Southern California transplant Corrie Gyory found home in Culpeper when she was 16-years-old and found her passion for hair soon after.
“I was kind of a pain-in-the-butt kid, but I had hair at 17,” she said. “That’s what really has kept me focused and driven.”
Gyory acquired Mane Street Hair Salon on North Main Street five years ago after being the manager there for three years, but never felt like it was truly hers.
“My lease was just getting ready to come up and I was like ‘I want my own (salon).’ I want it to feel like it's mine since this is what we're going to be doing forever,” she said.
By happenstance, Gyory moved to a location she had been eyeing for a while.
“I have always loved this space,” she said. “I’ve always just watched this space and I’m like, ‘That’s where I want to go.’”
The new location - adjacent to Beer Hound Brewery - mixes the grunginess of industrial and chic through its decor and art.
Although operations began on Oct. 5, Gyory will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.
“Everybody was really, really excited about it,” she said about her clients finding out about the move.
The transition personally, though, hasn’t been the easiest.
Gyory has been by her daughter’s side in the hospital for 28 days since Aug. 1 due to a rare bleeding disorder.
“It’s been horrible,” she said.
Gyory called it déjà vu when she realized five years ago when she first bought the salon, her daughter had spent 37 of 52 weeks of the year in the hospital.
Luckily during the move, her husband, father-in-law and staff have stepped up to make Gyory’s vision come to fruition.
“It’s amazing how they were able to make everything I envisioned exactly what I wanted,” she said. “There’s been minimal complaints about it, just lots of long nights and exhausting days.”
About six years ago, Gyory began an apprenticeship program out of her salon where students spend two and a half years becoming licensed and another two and a half years working at the salon.
“We’re very much all about education,” she said. “I love that there’s a new tech center in town, so I’ve been talking and working alongside them.”
Gyory hopes to possibly expand her “educational salon” to bring in more space for students.
“If I can get people to start that at their age and be, you know, 25 and making decent money and love their career when most people don’t have that luxury anymore, that’s really where I’m stoked about it,” Gyory said, who has been doing hair for 16 years.
So far, three apprentices have completed the program.
The salon offers hair services for both men and women as well as sugaring, waxing and eyelashes.
