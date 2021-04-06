Culpeper Human Services is preparing to expand the county’s early childhood education Early Head Start program for low-income families by constructing a $3.8 million, 10,500-square-foot building at its property off Old Fredericksburg Road.
The project will be funded via a $4.1 million federal grant Early Head Start recently received. The preliminary budget includes $3.8 million for construction, $307,682 for four months of operational funding and $7,692 for four months of training and technical assistance. Health and Human Services Director Lisa Peacock told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors that additional local funding requests should not arise in the future as Kid Central will supply money toward the project.
Plans call for the building to include 10 classrooms, a training room, a commercial kitchen and a conference room available for community use. It will make room to accommodate 80 new children, 25 full-time and 10 part-time positions.
Head Start currently serves 250 children and has 60-full time and 20 part-time employees.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger recently announced the $4.1 million federal grant award, saying Virginia’s “long-term economic success depends on the health, safety, and education outcomes of the next generation of Virginians."
“I’ve personally had the opportunity to visit Culpeper Head Start, and I’ve seen firsthand the fervent dedication of local Head Start administrators and educators to the wellbeing of Culpeper kids and families. They deserve our strongest support,” she said.
Spanberger also thanked health and human services for the organization’s continued commitment to children and for expanding educational opportunities during the early years.
"Head Start has a demonstrated record of improving outcomes for children and families across our communities, and this award positions it for continued success here in Virginia," she said.
