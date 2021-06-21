Health District pivots COVID-19 strategy, closing mass vaccination site

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) will close the doors on the Germanna Community College mass vaccination site on June 24.
"Our small but mighty team gave more than 51,000 doses of COVID vaccine in the last six months — about one-third of all the vaccine given in our health district," said Dr. Colin Greene, acting health director. "We could not have done this without the help of our amazing Medical Reserve Corps volunteers who gave more than 7,500 hours of volunteer time to support our vaccine operations. We also would like to thank Germanna Community College for graciously hosting our main vaccination site, and being so supportive of our efforts.
“This does not mean that we no longer need to vaccinate our community,” Greene said. "We aren’t seeing the numbers we once did at the Germanna site, and are shifting our strategy to mobile outreach events. We will be taking vaccine to where our residents live, work, play and pray.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are also now widely available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and local doctors’ offices. Residents may go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccines.gov and enter their zip code to find locations. In addition, residents may walk in at their local health department in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Residents may walk-in (no appointment necessary) to receive free COVID-19 vaccines on the following dates:
Culpeper Health Department — Second and fourth Friday, 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., 640 Laurel St.
Rappahannock Health Department — First and third Friday, 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., 338A Gay St., Washington
Orange Health Department — Every Wednesday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., 450 N. Madison Road, Orange
Madison Health Department — Every Wednesday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., 1480 N. Main St. Suite A, Madison
Fauquier Health Department — First and third Friday, 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., 330 Hospital Drive, Warrenton
Those who prefer a health department appointment should call their local office for assistance.
More than 84.2% of those over the age of 65 and 60.9% of those over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the health district.
“Some people are asking, ‘why should I get vaccinated now? The case numbers are going down; it’s summer."” Dr. Greene said. “People are still getting sick, and people are still dying. The cases and deaths across the country are among those that are not vaccinated. In the fall, when everybody gets back together, the virus may pop up, and we have to think about variants. We encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination.”
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
