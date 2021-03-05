The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District recently received 2,000 doses of the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
April Achter, the health district’s population health coordinator, explained the vaccines will start being administered during March 6 clinics.
“We were able to accept this vaccine due to the hard work of our partners - Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper County, Culpeper County Public Schools, Fauquier Health, Fauquier County Department of Fire and Rescue, and Emergency Management, Town of Warrenton and Fauquier County. They are conducting Saturday clinics so that we could say yes to 2,000 additional doses of vaccine for our health district,” she stated in an email.
The Johnson & Johnson offering is the third coronavirus vaccine approved. It joins the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, of which Achter said the health district has been receiving about 2,270 doses weekly. She does not know how many Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be allocated to the health district moving forward.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that 20,268 residents in the health district - which includes Culpeper, Rappahannock, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties - received at least one dose as of March 5. Of those, 9,248 were fully vaccinated.
Differing from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, just one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is necessary.
The Virginia Department of Health does not endorse one vaccine over another and Achter said “we encourage everyone to take the first vaccine available.” Residents not wanting to obtain a particular vaccine, she explained, can defer the appointment opportunity.
To get in line to be vaccinated, surveys are available at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
Through a partnership with the federal government, some local pharmacies are receiving a limited number of vaccines, which are being distributed based on priority groups. Achter said this process varies and residents should check each pharmacy's website or call the location for appointments or to gather additional information.
Visit vaccinefinder.org to learn more about which pharmacies are carrying vaccines. According to the website, pharmacies participating in Culpeper include Walmart, Martins and Safeway.
On March 3, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center issued a news release covering the following frequently asked questions regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:
Is the vaccine safe?
Yes, similar to the Moderna vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe for people age 18 and older (the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in people aged 16 years or older). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found it to be safe and effective, and they authorized it for emergency use on Feb. 27, 2021. According to Johnson & Johnson, it offers complete protection against hospitalization and death as a result of the virus.
Is the one-dose vaccine as effective as the Moderna or Pfizer?
The one-dose vaccine is effective and can protect people from COVID-19. All three vaccines are 100% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death once fully vaccinated. All three vaccines are also extremely effective in preventing symptomatic or severe cases of the virus.
Protection from the vaccine begins about two weeks after receiving the shot. Like other vaccines, it takes time for the body to develop protection.
Why do patients receive one shot instead of two?
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine works differently in the body than the two-dose vaccines, which is why people receive just one dose. This method has been used for many years to develop successful vaccines for use in people.
The one-dose vaccine is a viral vectored vaccine, which uses a harmless type of virus to help the body make a specific protein to trigger an immune response to COVID-19. The two-dose vaccines use messenger RNA, or mRNA, that teach the body how to make a protein to trigger an immune response to COVID-19.
The vaccine is also easier to store than other vaccines. It can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures for up to three months, meaning we can more easily get it into the community to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.
What are the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
Similar to the two-dose vaccines, people may experience cold-like symptoms, such as headache, body aches, arm pain and tiredness. Fewer than 10 percent of participants experienced a fever and no one in the Johnson & Johnson one-dose study reported a severe allergic reaction.
What are the benefits of one dose?
A single-dose vaccine may be desirable for people who want to complete their immunization schedule quickly, do not want to return for a second dose or have difficulty returning for a second dose. A single-dose vaccine is beneficial for areas where it is difficult to schedule appointments online or store the vaccines.
Does the vaccine protect against new strains or variants of the virus?
Johnson & Johnson is continuing to study effectiveness against new variants. So far, the one-dose vaccine has been more than 80% effective at preventing severe disease across United States, Brazil and South Africa populations.
We know the vaccines available now are safe and effective. The most important thing right now is to get as many people as possible vaccinated using the vaccines available so we can better protect people in our communities.
Who was included in the clinical trials for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
The clinical trial pool for Johnson & Johnson was diverse. In the United States, 74% were White/Caucasian; 15% were Hispanic/Latinx; 13% were Black/African American; 6% were Asian and 1% were Native American.
41% percent of participants in the study had health conditions associated with an increased risk for developing severe COVID-19 (overall 41%), obesity (28.5%), type 2 diabetes (7.3%), hypertension (10.3%), HIV (2.8%). Other immunocompromised participants were also in the study.
Can people choose which vaccine they want to get?
Given the limited amount of vaccine supply available, people are not able to choose the type of vaccine they will receive. All vaccines currently available are safe and protect people against COVID-19. Regardless of which vaccine you receive, you will be better protected than if you did not receive a vaccine. The most important thing right now is to get as many people vaccinated using the vaccines available. Herd immunity will better protect people in our communities.
