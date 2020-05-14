The Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center, the Town of Culpeper and Culpeper County have partnered to offer COVID-19 testing to those who have symptoms on Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of UVA Primary Care, 16268 Bennett Road across US 19 from Eastern View High School.
Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.
