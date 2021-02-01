vaccine generic
Paul Lara / InsideNoVa

This memo just in Monday afternoon from April Achter, the population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper County:

“Virginia will receive approximately 106,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week for the next few weeks. District allocations will be based on population. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) has about 2% of the state’s total population, and expects to receive 2,075 doses for the next 4-8 weeks. These doses are for all five counties in the district. The health district will utilize 1100 Moderna doses at the central site. 

“The Pfizer allocation (975 doses) will be split according to population and based on the chart below. Our health district is working collaboratively with Culpeper Medical Center and Fauquier Health to make sure the vaccine received in our five counties is given out as soon as possible to those in the priority groups. We are sharing portions of our survey list with each hospital as they set up clinics, so there is no need for people to sign up on a different list. As much as possible all of these clinics will be appointment based to minimize crowding and avoid lengthy lines. 

 “The two private providers were selected to assist with our vaccination efforts because they have completed CDC provider agreements, are offering after hours and/or weekend vaccination clinics, and have the capacity to store vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures.  

“As part of our goal to get “shots in arms,” each organization must use 90% of their allocated doses each week.  If they have >10% of doses remaining from the prior week, the allocations will be adjusted. 

“This continues to be a rapidly evolving situation.  As amounts increase and/or additional providers are eligible to receive and administer vaccine, we will re-evaluate. 

“Key messages to remember:

• We are getting vaccine each week and pushing it out to the priority groups as quickly as we can.

• The goal is to have everyone vaccinated by this summer. This is a long process. Please be patient.

“Please monitor our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/RappRapHD), webpage (www.rrhd.org) and VDH's COVID-19 Vaccine webpage (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine) for information regarding when additional vaccine capacity is available in our district and/or when other vaccination sites such as local doctors and pharmacies are available.

“We still need everyone to continue to watch their distance, wear their mask, and wash their hands so we can put an end to COVID 19.”

See the graphic below for local dose allocations and counties served:

Receiving Organization

Dose Allocation

Vial Allocation

Counties Served

Culpeper Medical Center

350

70

Culpeper, Madison

Fauquier Health

325

65

Fauquier, Rappahannock

Orange Family Practice

200

40

Orange

Piedmont Family Practice

100

20

Fauquier, Rappahannock

Total

975

195

 

 

County

Population

% Population

Culpeper

53,428

28.70

Fauquier

73,383

39.42

Madison

13,914

7.47

Orange

37,934

20.38

Rappahannock

7,502

4.03

 

186,161

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.