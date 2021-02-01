This memo just in Monday afternoon from April Achter, the population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper County:
“The Pfizer allocation (975 doses) will be split according to population and based on the chart below. Our health district is working collaboratively with Culpeper Medical Center and Fauquier Health to make sure the vaccine received in our five counties is given out as soon as possible to those in the priority groups. We are sharing portions of our survey list with each hospital as they set up clinics, so there is no need for people to sign up on a different list. As much as possible all of these clinics will be appointment based to minimize crowding and avoid lengthy lines.
“The two private providers were selected to assist with our vaccination efforts because they have completed CDC provider agreements, are offering after hours and/or weekend vaccination clinics, and have the capacity to store vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures.
“As part of our goal to get “shots in arms,” each organization must use 90% of their allocated doses each week. If they have >10% of doses remaining from the prior week, the allocations will be adjusted.
“This continues to be a rapidly evolving situation. As amounts increase and/or additional providers are eligible to receive and administer vaccine, we will re-evaluate.
“Key messages to remember:
• We are getting vaccine each week and pushing it out to the priority groups as quickly as we can.
• The goal is to have everyone vaccinated by this summer. This is a long process. Please be patient.
“Please monitor our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/RappRapHD), webpage (www.rrhd.org) and VDH's COVID-19 Vaccine webpage (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine) for information regarding when additional vaccine capacity is available in our district and/or when other vaccination sites such as local doctors and pharmacies are available.
“We still need everyone to continue to watch their distance, wear their mask, and wash their hands so we can put an end to COVID 19.”
See the graphic below for local dose allocations and counties served:
Receiving Organization
Dose Allocation
Vial Allocation
Counties Served
Culpeper Medical Center
350
70
Culpeper, Madison
Fauquier Health
325
65
Fauquier, Rappahannock
Orange Family Practice
200
40
Orange
Piedmont Family Practice
100
20
Fauquier, Rappahannock
Total
975
195
County
Population
% Population
Culpeper
53,428
28.70
Fauquier
73,383
39.42
Madison
13,914
7.47
Orange
37,934
20.38
Rappahannock
7,502
4.03
186,161
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.