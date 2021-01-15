The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has begun conducting closed “point of dispensing” COVID-19 vaccination clinics specifically for Phase 1b priority groups.
A health district news release explains that Phase 1b is the second group eligible to receive the vaccine, and includes police, fire and hazmat response personnel, those living and working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, childcare/K-12 teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers (USPS and private), anyone 65 and older and individuals aged from 16-64 with and underlying medical condition. Residents in Phase 1a will still be provided opportunities to receive the vaccine.
These individuals will be required to bring a personal form of identification such as a driver’s license, and may also be asked to show proof of qualification, such as a work ID, in order to verify eligibility. Additional PODs for Phase 1a will be scheduled each week. These PODs are specifically for Phase 1b; COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the general public and these are not public events.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, the health district's director, says "we are pleased to provide a safe and effective vaccine to our residents."
“While the vaccine provides hope on the horizon, it will still be months before the vaccine is widely available publicly. It’s important to remember we are still very much in the trenches of this pandemic and we must continue to adhere to COVID-19 prevention practices," he said.
Vaccination planning teams are reaching out to employers in Phase 1b. Phase 1b essential workers who wish to receive the vaccine or have questions should visit www.rrhd.org to fill out the survey labeled "Phase 1A/1B Vaccine Survey for Essential Workers." Those who are 65 or older and wish to be vaccinated should visit www.rrhd.org to fill out the survey labeled "Phase 1B Vaccine Survey for Individuals 65 and Older."
As vaccine availability increases, Virginia will move to other phases. The complete definitions of all phases, data and other information, are on the Virginia Department's of Health's Vaccine Response website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/. Residents can take this brief questionnaire to find out which vaccination phase they fall under.
Virginians who do not fall into priority phases will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available. Once the vaccine is rolled out to the general public, distribution will be similar to the flu vaccine. People will be able to get the vaccine from a local pharmacy, primary care physician, federally qualified health center/free clinic, local health department or other clinic that is participating as a COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider.
In the meantime, the news release states that it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention.
"Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and well, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household and get a flu shot," the release says.
You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
